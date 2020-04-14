Stefflon Don Wears Low-Cut Skintight Flesh-Colored Dress During Quarantine: ‘Dressed Up To Go To The Bathroom’

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to share a glammed-up photo of herself that was taken during her quarantine. The rapper is currently staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed thousands of people around the world.

Steff stunned in a flesh-colored dress that was skintight and low-cut at the front. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her legs as it fell way above her knees. The garment had thin straps and was accessorized with numerous chains. One necklace had “Don” on the pendant with a crown above the letter d. The other had a capital b also with a crown above the letter, which symbolizes “queen bee.” The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker sported her long straight dark hair down and opted for a couple of clips on the side. Steff put on a gold bracelet and watch and opted for a lot of makeup for the occasion. The 28-year-old applied a glossy lip, long false eyelashes, shimmery eyeshadow, and appeared to have contoured her face.

The “Pretty Girl” songstress posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she directly faced the camera and looked at the lens with a fierce expression. Steff placed one hand on the door next to her and parted her legs.

In the next slide, she took an up-close selfie. The “Senseless” entertainer arched forward which showed off the jeweled necklaces a lot clearer. She sported a pouty expression in the portrait pic.

In the third and final frame, Steff rocked an over-the-shoulder pose. She rested both arms beside her and drew attention to the detailing of the back of the dress.

For her caption, Steff explained that she got all dressed up just to go to her bathroom and take these photos.

In the span of 13 hours, her upload racked up more than 138,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be popular with her 2.3 million followers.

“Quarantine is real my Queen,” one user wrote, adding a crown emoji.

“Oh okay, we see the necklace. Go off sis,” another devotee shared.

“That color is beautiful on you and those lashes,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“The baddest,” a fourth admirer commented.

Steff has been keeping her followers up to date with her choices of fashion during her quarantine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she paired a sheer black cut-out mesh top with long sleeves with a black crop top underneath. The rapper wore the ensemble with skintight high-waisted sweatpants of the same color.