Ashleigh Jordan Works Killer Body In ‘Inner Thighs’ Workout

On Monday, April 13, fitness model Ashleigh Jordan added to her arsenal of home exercise videos with a new workout that targeted the inner thighs. The workout was uploaded to popular social media platform Instagram.

For the workout, the fitness trainer wears a white sports bra with elaborate detailing across the upper back that includes strips of fabric with large cut-outs and shows off the mode’s sculpted back muscles. The top leaves a strip of toned tummy on display before moving into a pair of high-waisted lilac leggings that extend to the ankle and highlight Ashleigh’s pert backside and gym-honed thighs. Both pieces of clothing are from the trainer’s activewear brand NVGTN.

The model completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and accessorizes with a silver necklace and silver hoop earrings. She scoops her long, blonde tresses up into a ponytail and leaves a few loose strands framing her face. Ashleigh makes her facial features pop with thick, black lashes and glossy lips.

The post consists of four separate video clips, each featuring a different exercise in the inner thighs circuit. Ashleigh performs the workout in her private gym and doesn’t use any equipment, making it ideal for anyone stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first exercise in the circuit is sumo heel raises, which are performed from the squat position. Ashleigh slowly pulses as she sits into the squat, raising her heels one at a time as she does so. The second video features the trainer demonstrating inner thigh beats. Laying on her back with her arms spread to the side, Ashleigh raises her legs and spreads them out and in, allowing them to cross over each other.

In the third video, the blonde beauty demonstrates the lying adduction. Laying on her side with her upper leg crossed over the other, she raises her bottom leg up and down, then switches sides. The final exercise in the circuit is called the kneeling adduction. Getting down on hands and knees, Ashleigh raises one leg up and out behind her and then moves it to the side and back in for several reps before switching legs.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh recommends the exercises for anyone looking for a killer inner thigh workout to add to their lower body routine. She adds that inner thighs are super important to train and are often forgotten about.

The inner thigh workout earned over 50,000 likes and more than 350 comments within the first several hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.