French-Canadian Model Andreane Chamberland Busts Out Of Candy Pink String Bikini

Andreane Chamberland left very little to the imagination her most recent Instagram share. In fact, the smoking hot pic showed her wearing the “smallest bikini” that sent social media into meltdown. Her fans were not disappointed by her lavish display of curves and inundated her with compliments.

The French-Canadian model took Instagram by storm when she posted a pic where she wore a bikini that was at least a few sizes too small for her. The candy pink bra cups barely covered her nipples and the supporting strap was strung tight across her breastbone. Of course, the resulting effect on her already generous cleavage was incredible. Andreane’s assets seemed to pop out from all angles, putting her sideboob and underboob on display as well.

Andreane paired the string bikini with its matching bottoms. And if the top was too small, then the scrap of fabric barely covered her nether regions. She was nevertheless pleased with the result as she exposed her body on the platform with a wide smile.

The model chose some interesting, rather off-beat accessories to complement the outfit. She wore a large pink knitted beanie with a pom-pom. She looked almost innocent as her golden hair fell in waves across her chest and back. Andreane wore a scrunchie on each wrist, and around her neck, she wore a necklace with a half-moon pendant.

Andreane’s caption told her fans that she longed to be outside again. In this specific photo, the model was chilling in her kitchen. But her fans still didn’t seem to mind that she was out of her comfort zone. In fact, she has one of the fastest-growing fan bases on social media at the moment. She has close to 510,000 followers on this platform alone. On her page, she serves up a mixture of NSFW bikini posts as well as some exercise videos.

This particular post has already racked up over 10,000 likes in less than a day. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to express their feelings about her latest offering.

One fan thought that Andreane was just too sweet and blamed her for his health issues.

“You just increased my blood sugar,” he joked.

Another remarked that Andreane would have been cold but for her hat.

“Lucky you’ve got your hat to keep you warm,” he opined.

A third fan offered Andreane some encouragement and urged her to hold on for a short while.

“Just wait a little longer, baby girl! In the meantime, you’re looking so adorable.”