‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, April 13: Flo Demands That Wyatt Puts Sally Out

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, April 13 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) discussing Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Wyatt told his girlfriend that the redhead went to see her doctor.

Flo Demands That Wyatt Put Sally Out

Flo reported that when she saw Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) something had been off about her. She also mentioned that she had seen the doctor’s fashion designs, a talent she shared with Sally. Wyatt did not think that Flo should read too much into it, per She Knows Soaps.

Flo then stunned Wyatt with her new demand. She wanted Wyatt to ask Sally to move out of the beach house. Wyatt was especially surprised because it was Flo who initially wanted Sally to move in with him. Flo felt that Sally needed to leave as soon as possible.

Ridge & Shauna Slow Dance

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) hung out in her living room. They talked about painting the town red and Shauna wanted to take Ridge to some fine restaurants in Vegas.

Shauna and Ridge dressed up for an evening of entertainment. She then transformed her living room into Ridge’s private VIP room and showed him her skill at mixing up some cocktails.

Ridge remembered that the last time they had been drinking, Shauna had ended up in his bed. He wondered if she would end up next to him again. Shauna thought that anything was possible.

Ridge and Shauna danced to some slow music. Shauna confessed that Ridge was the first person that she has ever given her heart to completely. Ridge pulled her close for a passionate kiss.

Sally Vetoes Dr. Escobar’s Suggestion

The soap opera showed Dr. Escobar trying to convince Sally to let go of her plan. She didn’t think that Sally would end up with Wyatt, so she may as well stop pretending that she was dying.

Sally opined that Wyatt still loved her and that she just needed a little more time. She felt that Flo was getting in the way of her plan. Penny told Sally that Flo had seen her fashion sketches when she had come by her office. Sally warned the doctor that she could not trust Flo.

Penny suggested a possible solution for Sally’s dilemma. She said that Sally could leave town for a short while. She could then return and announce that she had been cured. Sally could then fight for Wyatt without the charade. The redhead vetoed the idea. She wanted to stay close to Wyatt and felt that this was the only way she could get what she wanted.

Eric Tells Brooke She Cannot Blame Quinn

Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) arrived at the Forrester mansion. She asked Eric Forrester (John McCook) if he had heard from his son, but he told her that Ridge had not contacted him. He berated Brooke for kissing Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Brooke explained that the kiss had happened in the heat of the moment.

Quinn entered the room and Brooke lashed out at her. She accused Quinn of using the situation to try and set up her friend, Shauna, with Ridge again. Eric told Brooke that she could not blame Quinn for her own mistakes. Nevertheless, Brooke demanded to know if Quinn knew where her husband was.