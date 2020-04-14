Camille Kostek Shares A Sizzling Throwback Pic Of Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover

On Monday, April 13, model Camille Kostek gave her fans a taste of paradise with a sexy black-and-white throwback to her Sports Illustrated cover shoot. The photo she chose shows Camille in a bikini while lounging in the sand at the beach. Camille’s racy snapshot showed her rocking an itty-bitty bikini that exposed her chiseled stomach.

The snapshot showed Camille sitting on the beach while leaning backward on her downturned palms. The cameraperson took her photograph from the side, while the model looked over her shoulder into the lens, smiling softly with her plump lips parted. Camille didn’t specify where the image was taken, but the ocean was visible behind her, with waves gently breaking on the shore.

Camille wore skimpy high-leg bikini bottoms composed of nothing but a string that tied at the sides of her narrow hips. Plenty of sand stuck to her thigh and stomach.

On her top half, Camille sported a matching halter top. While leaning backward, her breasts fell to the sides slightly, exposing plenty of sideboob from her small triangular-cut bikini bra. Thanks to the camera angle, the valley between her breasts was also visible.

Camille credited Josephine Clough as her photographer and also tagged the official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit account and the magazine editor, M.J. Day. Camille didn’t say who designed the swimsuit.

Camille didn’t indicate who styled her hair and makeup, but her hair was styled in flawless beachy waves. She appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

In her caption, Camille revealed she was looking forward to the upcoming 2020 magazine release. Camille recently shot her third overall spread for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which is likely what she was referring to in her. The next issue is set to release in May.

She also said she couldn’t wait for sports to come back.

Despite being an older image, Camille’s devoted fanbase showed tons of love and appreciation for the snap. Within a half-hour of going live, the post accrued over 17,900 likes and more than 100 comments. Many of Camille’s fans took to her comments section to share their feelings on the photograph.

“I love your natural beauty and how you portray yourself and your body!” raved one user.

“A queen and nothing less,” remarked another fan.

“You look amazing.. as always,” gushed a third admirer.

“I. Love. U. Literally my idol,” complimented a fourth person.

Last month, Camille shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself wearing a sexy white bikini.