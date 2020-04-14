DreamDoll Flaunts Booty In Thong Swimsuit

DreamDoll shared a new photo set with her Instagram fans today and she showed off her curvy figure in a thong swimsuit. There were three photos in the series and in the first one, her bare booty was hard to miss.

In this picture, the rapper was photographed lying down on the floor on her stomach. She extended her legs behind her and turned her feet inward as she propped herself up with her left elbow. DreamDoll held Uno cards in her hands with a couple of stacks of the cards visible on the black carpet to her side.

The sensation’s ensemble was a light orange tone with a velvety texture. Only the back of the one-piece was visible, and it had thin straps with a low scoop back and a thong cut.

DreamDoll played with her locks with her left hand and wore it down in a heavy right part. Much of her hair were brushed over her right shoulder and her dark locks blended into the carpet.

The image appeared to have been taken in low-light conditions with a bright flash that illuminated the hottie and her surroundings.

In the second snap, DreamDoll sat on her knees and showed off her look from the front. It featured a low neckline that left her cleavage on show and had a triangular cutout below her chest that allowed her to flaunt her abs.

In the final shot, the rapper put on a pair of lace-up jeans and squatted on the ground with her back facing the camera.

This photo set has been liked over 76,100 times so far and her fans had lots of nice things to say in the comments section.

“If that’s your home omg I’m loving the vibes seems very cozy and dark I love it,” gushed a follower.

Many people responded to the question in the caption.

“Dream you the homie but I got you in UNO,” declared a second social media user.

“Reverse back to you,” wrote another supporter.

“YOU LOVE U SOME UNO,” asked a fourth admirer.

DreamDoll often showcases her curves in creative ways on her social media, and on January 22, shared another Instagram photo of herself flaunting her figure. That time, she was photographed perching on a ledge as she held herself up with her arms and bent her knees. The rapper rocked a black sports bra with a low neckline and a pair of high-waisted gray sweats. The pants had vertical stripes on her thighs and a thick waistband that matched her bra.