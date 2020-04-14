Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Her Curvy Assets In A Low-Cut Bodycon Romper

Bruna Rangel Lima shared two sultry pics to her Instagram page on Monday night, much to the delight of her 3.8 million followers. Bruna rocked a low-cut gray bodycon romper that accentuated her voluptuous curves.

In the first pic, Bruna stood in front of her full-length mirror and snapped the photo with her iPhone camera. Bruna held her phone in front of her face and angled it at her reflection. She captured her figure from just above her ankles to her head. She tucked a few strands of her blond hair behind her ear while looking at her phone screen to ensure she had the perfect angle.

Bruna’s long-sleeve romper hugged her shapely chest, exposing her plunging cleavage. She adorned her neck with a necklace fitted with a half-moon pendant. Even though Bruna kept her ensemble buttoned to the top, it didn’t stop her bulging breasts from popping out. Her toned thighs and legs were also visible.

For the second photo, Bruna turned around and took the pic from over her shoulder. Bruna arched her back to make her incredible behind pop. The skimpy bottoms of her romper left very little to the imagination.

Aside from the necklace, Bruna accessorized her ensemble with a few rings. She wore a light layer of makeup to highlight her stunning facial features, including lipstick, mascara, brow liner, and bronzer.

In her caption, Bruna sweetly wished her followers a good night.

Within an hour of going live, Bruna’s post racked up over 40,900 likes and more than 600 comments. It seemed to be a massive hit with her admirers, who eagerly took to her comments section to praise her tantalizing curves. Dozens of Bruna’s fans said she had “amazing legs” and that she looked “breathtaking” in the photos.

Several of Bruna’s famous colleagues also liked and commented on her post, including Yaslen Clemente, Natalia Garibotto, and Valeria Orsini.

“She breaking the internet TONIGHT,” wrote one fan, adding a smirking emoji to the comment.

“This is heavenly during these times,” said another user.

“Good night bootylicious queen,” complimented a third person, inserting a peach emoji and a heart eyes emoji to the end of their remark.

“Sexy and looking amazing bb,” chimed in a fourth admirer. They trailed their message with multiple emoji, such as a peach, a face surrounded by hearts, and more.

