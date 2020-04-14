Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Shiny Lingerie

Elsa Hosk took to her Instagram page today to share her first lingerie pic since March 11. The Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned in a shiny, satin lingerie set and shared four images in an eye-catching collage.

In the pictures, the blonde managed to exude flirty and classy vibes as she sported a face mask and noted in the caption that she was taking time to do some self-care.

The two photos on the left side were similar, and were of Elsa making a pouty face as she gazed towards the camera. In the top image, she propped out her right hip and placed her left hand by her bra strap. Her bra was a cream tone with clear straps that left her cleavage on show. She also sported a pair of matching bottoms with a waistline that rested a couple of inches below her belly button.

Elsa’s face was covered in her white skin cream, and the light face mask emphasized the color of her blue eyes and her glossy, light pink lipstick. The model wore her hair in a high ponytail and secured it with a silver scrunchie and her bright, light blue manicure was also visible.

In the other pictures on the right side, Elsa struck a couple of dynamic poses. In the top snap, she popped out her left hip and raised her right hand and wrapped it around her head. She lifted her left elbow at a 90-degree angle and her fingers touched.

In the bottom shot, Elsa placed her head in her hand and smiled widely with her eyes closed.

The collage has received tons of attention from her fans and garnered over 224,000 likes. The stunner’s followers also took to the comments section to gush about the cutie.

“How does one look good in a face mask?” complimented a supporter, using the woman bowing and crown emoji to make to heir point.

“Seriously you are the most beautiful person i [sic] ever seen,” gushed a second social media user.

“You are EVERYTHING!!!!!!” exclaimed a third admirer.

“@hoskelsa Looks like it worked,” declared another fan, referring to her caption.

Elsa posted another update on April 5, that time showing off her modeling skills in a much more casual ensemble. The blonde opted for a baggy, light pink sweater with a basketball player graphic. She also sported a pair of light lavender sweats with a high-waisted fit. In the first part of the two-photo series, she raised her hands in the air and bent her left knee in. She also glanced down at the camera with her lips parted.