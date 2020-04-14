Colombian Fitness Model Anllela Sagra Shows Off A Little Cleavage While Laying In Bed

Colombian model Anllela Sagra often shares heart-racing workout videos and sultry photos of herself in revealing clothing to motivate her fans and show off her killer physique. Anllela works hard as a fitness model and trainer to keep herself in tip-top shape, so it is not surprising that she enjoys flaunting her hard work.

Late Monday night, Anllela shared a modest — but still stunning — photograph of herself relaxing in bed with her 11.6 million Instagram followers. Anllela held her camera above her and carefully aimed it at her upper body and face while she rested against several pillows.

She wore a low-cut white tank top that exposed some of her cleavage and the planes of collar region. Anllela cocked her head slightly while glancing off to the side of the camera with a pensive expression on her face. She accessorized her casual outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a golden chain necklace.

Anllela kept her makeup application to a minimum. She dabbed a little bit of pink-tinted lip balm to her luscious lips and dusted her cheeks with blush. It appeared that Anllela used some soft brown eyeliner on her eyes and a small amount of mascara. Otherwise, it seemed that she was more focused on highlighting her natural beauty. Her eyebrows looked stylish, but a little unkempt. Anllela left her natural wavy brown hair loose, allowing to flow across her right shoulder.

In her caption, Anllela used a simple angel emoji as if to emphasize the angelic appearance she was going for in her snap.

Her fans adored the simple pic and flooded her comments section with compliments and praise. Within an hour of going live, Anllela’s post racked up more than 22,300 likes.

“You look so good in white. So beautiful and caliente,” gushed one follower. They prefaced their comment with praise hands emoji and ended the remark with a fire emoji.

“Omg so beautiful those purdy eyes,” wrote a second admirer, inserting three heart eyes emoji in the middle of their compliment.

“Always so perfectly beautiful,” said a third person.

“It is beautiful the hair strands descend on your shouders giving even more harmony to your beautiful angelic face,” praised a fourth fan.

Earlier today, Anllela spiced up her Instagram feed by sharing a sultry booty-shaking video. The camera zoomed in on her voluptuous booty as she swayed and wiggled her hips for the pleasure of her many admirers.