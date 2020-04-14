Abby Rao Shows Underboob In Tiny Red Top

Abby Rao often showcases her incredible figure on her Instagram page, but her newest share was the first of its kind that’s on her feed. The blond stunner opted to flaunt her underboob in a two-part update that has received over 163,800 likes so far.

In the first photo, Abby stood facing the camera straight-on in front of a blank, white backdrop. Her ensemble included a high-collared red bikini top that covered her cleavage but left the bottom part of her chest on full show. She also rocked a pair of low-waisted white bikini bottoms with long side ties that fell down her upper thighs. She raised her right hand in the air and held a thin, white object that might have been a long cigarette, but it was hard to tell for sure.

The model raised her chin and parted her lips in a coy manner. She wore her hair down in a side part with her platinum locks framing the right side of her face, and her wavy hair reached inches past her shoulders. The only visible accessories were her sparkling earrings and her small inner wrist tattoo was visible on her right arm.

Abby’s makeup application included dark lashes and glossy light pink lipstick. She didn’t wear any visible accessories, although her clear manicure with red tips were hard to miss.

In the second picture, Abby gave a fierce look with her chin angled down and sported a sultry pout on her face.

The sensation noted in the caption that she was celebrating a new milestone of reaching 1.7 million followers on Instagram, and her many admirers took to the comments section to send their love.

“I wanna look like this thanks,” declared a social media user.

“You deserve the success congratulations,” exclaimed a second supporter.

Although most of the messages were positive, there were a few people that commented on the object in her hand.

“I hope that isn’t a cigarette in your hand,” wrote a third fan.

“Literally nothing aesthetic about a cigarette, boo,” declared another follower.

The cutie posted another swimsuit pic on the platform on March 22, that time opting for a light blue bikini. There were two images in the series that were taken outside, and in the first one, Abby stood with her right leg propped out as she held a small canned drink in her hand. Her bikini top had a straight neckline and thin straps that accentuated her back. Plus, her bikini bottoms had a low-waisted fit with thick straps.