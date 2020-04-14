‘Outlander’ Season 5: Young Ian Makes A Surprise Return In Episode 8

After joining the Mohawks, 'Outlander' fans have been wondering when Young Ian will return to Fraser's Ridge.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8 (titled “Famous Last Words”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of Outlander saw the return of fan-favorite, Young Ian Fraser Murray (John Bell.) Not seen since the Season 4 finale, Ian gave himself up to the Mohawk’s in order to see Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin) released in return. Settling down to live in their community, viewers were left wondering if they would ever see this character again. However, as Entertainment Weekly points out, that changed this week with the character’s surprise return.

While out with their grandson, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), encounter a wild boar. Before it could seriously become an issue, though, Ian kills it and the pair are glad for the character’s return.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Young Ian was instrumental in getting Roger to speak after a traumatic experience saw the character hanged at the end of Episode 7 of Outlander. However, Ian also appears to have his own personal troubles, of which he is not yet ready to reveal.

We connect to Marsali's thirst for tea on a spiritual level. #Outlander pic.twitter.com/l31C9cFbqp — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) April 13, 2020

Not explicitly described in Episode 8, Ian does reveal to Roger that he has lost his wife. How and why is not forthcoming. However, Ian had previously told his uncle Jamie that he had returned to them and would be staying, indicating that the loss is a permanent situation.

While many viewers are trying to work out Ian’s apparent tragic backstory, the author of the book series on which Outlander is based spoke to Parade about Young Ian’s situation.

“Ian Murray has lost the thing most important to him,” Diana Gabaldon explains.

“His loss isn’t explained in detail, but we gather that the thing he’s lost is his wife. Ian has all the 18th-century skills that Roger lacks, but he hasn’t got his wife any longer. Roger has. Neither man is dealing well with his grief and loss. Each of them pushes away all well-intended gestures from family and friends. They know they don’t fit anymore. Not just into the structure of the family that longs to embrace and heal them—they don’t fit into their own lives.”

While Ian may not have opened up immediately about the circumstances surrounding his return to Fraser’s Ridge, it seems likely that this storyline will be explored further and fans will just have to tune in to upcoming episodes in order to find out more.