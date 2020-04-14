Bethany Lily April Captivates In Pulled-Down Tank Top

Bethany Lily April turned up the heat on her Instagram feed today with a new share of herself in a tiny top. The blonde snapped the selfie inside her car and showed off her cleavage in a flirty outfit.

The model appeared to be wearing very little makeup, and went without her usual fake lashes to show off her natural beauty. She kept things simple with a dusting of light pink blush and matching glossy lipstick that brought attention to her mouth.

Bethany pursed her lips in a sultry manner and gazed directly at the camera. She wore her hair pulled back into what appeared to be a ponytail, and wisps of her hair were visible against her dark car seat.

The stunner’s top was a black sports bra or crop tank, and she upped the ante by pulling the straps down. And although she wore her seat belt and it helped to partially censor her chest, a hint of her nipple was visible in the shot.

There was not much to distract from her good looks, considering that she didn’t wear any visible jewelry.

Bethany was well-lit in the shot with some sunlight streaming into the car seat from the tinted window beside her. It left her skin looking flawless.

Plus, the hottie promoted her Instagram handle with a watermark on the right side of her chest.

Her many followers liked the image over 65,700 times so far and took to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“The number one the most beautiful,” gushed a social media user.

“What eyes! awesome photo!” exclaimed a second admirer that couldn’t help but notice her light blue eyes.

Others responded to the question in her caption with a variety of song names.

“Pearl Jam- come back,” wrote a third fan.

There were also many people that received a response from Bethany, including this supporter.

“What kind of car do you drive?” they asked.

“Bmw,” she responded simply, not revealing the make or model.

Plus, Bethany flaunted her cleavage in another update yesterday when she celebrated Easter with a bunny outfit. There were two pictures in the set, and in the first one, the sensation showed off her look from the front. She rocked a sheer black zip-up bodysuit that she left mostly undone, and her nipples were hard to miss. Plus, the cutie completed her look with a pair of black and pink bunny ears and a matching bow tie set.