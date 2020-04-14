Rapper Gucci Mane Said He Wants His Haters To “Die Of Coronavirus” And Is Now Facing Backlash

Rapper Gucci Mane had unkind words on Easter Sunday for his “haters” as he posted on social media that he hoped they all die from the coronavirus. He faced an outpouring of backlash from people who thought the sentiment and timing of the posts were offensive.

Several rappers have come under fire during the COVID-19 pandemic for sharing conspiracy theories about the virus, or mistreating fans on social media while stuck at home for the lock down. Gucci Mane – whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis – chose Easter Sunday to share harsh words for his detractors. The 40-year-old hip hop legend posted a photo on Instagram along with a caption which he also tweeted out, saying he hopes those who hate him contract the virus.

“I pray my haters die of corona virus,” he tweeted to his 8.4 million followers along with a face-mask emoji.

More than 71,000 people hit the “like” button on the tweet and more than 18,000 Twitter users retweeted it. Over 3,400 replies were made to the tweet and many of them derided the Woptober artist for his insensitivity. Numerous fans referenced the prayers the rapper alluded to and quoted bible verses about forgiveness.

Many were bothered by the Alabama-born rapper choosing Easter weekend to make these posts. UFC fighter Gerald Harris suggested the rapper should attend an online church mass.

“Man you need some online church services and a hug. This is the worst timed tweet ever,” Harris wrote. “There are people actually mourning the loss of loved ones now, due to the virus. Bad move big homie.”

Another Twitter user suggested the hate Gucci Mane felt was just a reflection of his own insecurities.

“On Easter morning? this can’t be what’s on your mind. Our enemies are just reflections of the parts of us we hate the most,” he replied.

Others warned the “Big Boy Diamonds” that these negative thoughts could have dire consequences. Several fans cautioned that this could lead to the rapper getting the respiratory illness himself.

“Be careful about what you put out into the universe. It might come back to you!” a follower wrote.

“God don’t answer those type of prayers,” another fan replied.

Last month, rapper Waka Flocka Flame made headlines when he said in an interview that “minorities” could not contract COVID-19 and he believed the respiratory illness was fake. In a live stream on Twitter, actor Idris Elba cautioned fans against believing these sort of conspiracy theories. This was after he tested positive for the disease.