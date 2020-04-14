Julia Rose Wears Nothing & Holds A Towel On Instagram

Julia Rose has been keeping her 4.4 million Instagram followers entertained with tons of sultry pics lately, and shared a new one that likely captured many people’s attention. The Shag Mag founder posed outside wearing nothing and held a white towel in front of her incredible bod.

In the photo, Julia stood in front of a wall with bright blue tiles. She faced the camera straight on and propped out her left leg to the side. The model held a towel in the front of her figure and it dangled from her pinky as she placed her hands in front of her chest in an effort to censor herself for social media. However, a hint of her nipples were still visible and her cleavage was on full show. In addition, her tiny waist and tanned bod was hard to miss.

Julia glanced down towards the ground with her lips parted in a coy manner and most of her locks were brushed behind her shoulders with stray pieces framing her face. Her makeup application included light eyeshadow with white liner on her upper lids, mascara, and pink lipstick. She didn’t wear any accessories except for a band ring on her left pointer finger. Her light pink manicure was also visible along with a hint of her rib tattoos.

Behind her was the brightly-colored tiled accent that was bordered by horizontal, cream-toned brick. Beside that was a white wall with a small window visible in the side of the frame.

The image has garnered over 442,100 likes so far and the sensation’s followers headed to the comments section with their compliments.

“Your caption isn’t the reason I’m liking this picture,” wrote an admirer, punctuating their message with the eyes emoji.

“Literally the most fire post notification that I got,” gushed a second social media user, using a string of fire emoji to emphasize their point.

“Wowww wonderful baby,” raved another fan.

“How do you manage to look so gorgeous every time?” wondered a fourth supporter.

In addition, Julia posted another Instagram post five days ago and showcased her figure as she held a towel. That time, she went topless and wore a pair of tiny black bikini bottoms. She held the towel in her hands and she wrapped it around her upper thighs below her bare derrière. The model wore her hair in a casual ponytail and glanced up for the photo. Behind her was an archway, a flight of stairs, and outdoor lounge furniture.