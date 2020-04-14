Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In Bold Red Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima dropped jaws in another sexy photo on social media that highlighted her beautiful figure. The April 13 post that was shared on her popular page included two hot new shots.

The first image in the set showed the model lounging on her balcony, though she failed to use a geotag. Lima struck a pose in the middle of a large wicker chair with a metal balcony surrounding her on all sides. Several green trees and plants appeared off into the distance, stretching as far as the eye could see. It appeared to be a bright day with the sun illuminating her all-over glow as she flaunted her fabulous physique in a red string bikini.

The top of the piece boasted a set of triangular cups that are incredibly popular these days. The piece barely had enough fabric to cover Lima’s chest, flaunting her ample cleavage for her adoring fans. The material was smooth, for the most part, with some small scalloping running along the edges. It secured around her gorgeous figure with a halterneck top and another pair of ties that sat on her upper back.

Lima’s bottoms were just as hot, and the small string sides tied around her hips. Her tanned legs and tummy were on display since this part of the swimsuit didn’t cover much aside from her modesty.

The second image in the set captured the model in the same suit, only with her altering her pose slightly and leaning up in the chair. She shared with fans that the scandalous outfit was from her Brukinis swimwear brand.

Lima added minimal accessories to her outfit with only a heart necklace and a dainty pair of hoop earrings. She wore her long blond locks parted in the middle while her tresses fell off to one shoulder. The model, who recently flaunted her curvaceous backside in denim, also went all out in the glam department, rocking a full face of makeup including defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a nude lip.

The post has already proven to be a hit with fans, earning over 63,000 likes and upward of 700 comments in a few hours.

“Wow, you look, great babe,” one follower gushed, adding a series of thumbs-up emoji to the end of their comment.

“Perfection is literally your 2nd name I swear,” a second admirer quipped, adding many flame emoji alongside their kind words.

“You’re just so freakin gorgeous and stunning,” one more person added.