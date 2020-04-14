UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Dances In Tiny Leopard-Print Top And Cut-Off Shorts

Paige VanZant posted an Instagram video of her dancing in a small leopard-print top and cut-off daisy dukes. This was a synchronized dance routine along with her husband and some fans voiced their displeasure with the couple’s latest antics.

The blonde UFC fighter has been steadily updating her social media while on lock down during the coronavirus outbreak. Over the past couple weeks she shared a series of posts alongside husband Austin Vanderford where the couple performed various activities around the house with no clothes on. Her latest posts had the couple showing off their dance moves.

In the video which was also posted to her TikTok account, the 26-year-old wore an outfit that was coordinated with Vanderford’s. She sported a blue Los Angeles Dodgers hat with her hair worn down in the back, a leopard-print top, small jean shorts, and all-white sneakers. Her husband was topless and rocked a blue hat, jean shorts and all-white sneakers as well.

The duo’s routine was performed outside with a scenic view of Los Angeles, California visible behind them as they danced to DJ Regard’s “Ride It.” VanZant, a former Dancing With The Stars contestant, looked more confident performing her moves for the camera than her husband did.

In just over an hour after posting the synchronized routine more than 29,000 Instagram users showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button. There were over 400 comments left but there were some mixed reviews to the couple’s latest social media endeavor.

Former NBA player Richard Hamilton showed his support with a series of clapping-hands emojis, and UFC ring girl Jhenny Andrade did the same. Several followers told the couple how adorable the matching outfits were. A few fans pointed out that Vanderford was not as sure-footed as his wife.

“Love you two! But can you tell who did dancing with the stars and who didn’t?” the fan wrote.

“Not even gonna lie, y’all are killin it with the videos,” a follower complimented.

Several fans shared their disdain for the series of coordinated dance posts.

“CRINGY af gotta unfollow,” a disgruntled fan commented.

Numerous comments referenced how VanZant’s top reminded them of Netflix’s popular documentary series Tiger King.

“Are you trying to look like Carol Baskins?” a fan joked.

As covered in previous articles on The Inquisitr, the 115 pound fighter had left fans divided with her naked picture posts on Instagram. While many enjoyed the eye-candy there were others who objected and accused the couple of attention-seeking behavior.