Defensive Back Keuan Parker Names The Nebraska Cornhuskers Among His Favorites

Nebraska football’s recruiting efforts have ramped up quite a bit in the last few days. While they’ve lost out on their top quarterback prospect they’re still very much in the running for some other very talented recruits. That includes a defensive back from Tulsa, Oklahoma by the name of Keuan Parker.

Parker announced his top six teams on Monday afternoon using his personal Twitter account and the Huskers made the cut. That doesn’t mean Scott Frost and company’s work is anywhere close to done, but it does mean they outlasted nine other teams who were hoping to get a commitment from Parker.

Alongside the Nebraska football team, the defensive back named Arkansas, Baylor, SMU, Michigan State and Kansas. The Jayhawks are considered the surprise team still standing by recruiting analysts.

247Sports rates Parker as a 3-star prospect, but he’s considered a “high” 3-star as he’s the 30th best cornerback in the 2021 class. He’s also the sixth-best player in Oklahoma for his class.

The site’s analysts believe he’s a corner who is able to go one-on-one with receivers quite well, though it does also point out Parker gets a bit too handsy at times. He’s also someone who isn’t afraid to go after the tackle. That’s an attribute that stands out among cornerbacks, especially those the Huskers want to be going up against big-bodied receivers in the Big Ten.

Parker is also multi-talented as he isn’t just a football star. He also ran track for Booker T. Washington high school. When it comes to football, he managed to help his team get into the playoffs the last two years.

A hard grind saved me, all glory to the man above.????????☥ #Top6 pic.twitter.com/IEemPNLBY8 — Keuan Parker (@KeuanParker1) April 13, 2020

The Cornhuskers don’t have a cornerback commit in the 2021 class and Parker is far from the only prospect at the position with a scholarship offer. In fact, Nebraska offered yet another defensive back just a few days ago. That offer went out to Grosse Pointe defensive back Will Johnson. When it comes to Johnson, the Huskers are going up against some of the bigger programs in the country.

Parker is still considered a more under the radar prospect, even with his state and class rankings at his position. The highest-profile school going up against the Huskers is either Arkansas or Michigan State. While the defensive back currently has several schools closer to Oklahoma than Lincoln on his favorites list, it doesn’t appear the midwest is being ruled out altogether, as Michigan State is farther away than the Huskers.

The next step for Nebraska would be trying to get Parker onto campus. With the coronavirus outbreak, it’s not clear when that would be. The NCAA has banned in-person recruiting for the foreseeable future.