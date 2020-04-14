Kristen Doute Reacts To Being Missing From Certain Scenes Of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Even Though She Was Present

Kristen Doute was present during the Los Angeles Pride Parade but not seen on-camera.

Kristen Doute has been absent from certain Vanderpump Rules episodes and during a recent interview with Meaww, the longtime cast member revealed that she was actually present when many of the scenes were filmed.

After fans took notice that Doute was missing from a number of group events, Doute told the outlet that she was upset about being left out of one particular episode, which featured the Los Angeles Pride Parade, because she was actually present at the event and doing a good deed at the time.

“There’s certain episodes that I [was] like, ‘I was there,'” Doute recalled, according to a clip shared on YouTube. “Pride, for example, I was pretty bummed because my James Mae business partner, Megan, and I were there selling shirts and giving a portion of the proceeds to charity.”

According to Doute, she and her partner were really excited to be selling their items at the annual event, which has been featured on each season of Vanderpump Rules, but sadly, the footage Bravo and their producers shot of them at the festivities didn’t make the cut for Season 8.

While Doute would have loved if the network had included her T-shirt line and efforts for charity on Vanderpump Rules, she told Meaww that she was also understanding that the producers have to create a television show and focus on the relevant storylines of each episode. She then noted that after producers added five additional cast members to the show for Season 8, they had far more to cover on the show.

“There’s a story to tell and there are a lot of cast members,” Doute said, adding that her producers are “doing the best they can with 72 cast members.”

Speaking of the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules, Doute said that while fans may have seen less of her on the first half of Season 8, they will soon be seeing plenty more of her as the show continues and her drama with Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder heats up.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute opened up on Instagram months ago about what fans would be seeing from her during the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and admitted that she was a bit “whiny” during the season due to what she was going through with her now-ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter.

Doute also said that fans would enjoy getting to know the “fresh blood” of the show, including Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens, Brett Caprioni, Danica Dow, and Charli Burnett.