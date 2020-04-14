Fitness Model Nikki Blackketter Sizzles In A White Bikini And Says Spray Tan Rubbed Off Of Her Cleavage

Nikki used a mirror outside to snap two stunning selfies.

Nikki Blackketter flaunted her phenomenal figure in a bikini while posing in her backyard. On Monday, the fitness influencer took to Instagram to share two stunning selfies with her 1.9 million followers. Her admirers couldn’t stop raving about how great she looked, but Nikki pointed out a slight imperfection on her body. The model noted that there was a big splotch of white on her chest, which she blamed on her spray tan rubbing off.

Nikki was pictured lying down on her side on her lush green lawn. She explained that she had placed a large mirror in her backyard so that she could snap a few selfies somewhere other than inside her house. The model was rocking a white ribbed bikini that included a halter-style top with thick neck straps. The bottoms of the garment’s triangle cups were trimmed with small ruffles, giving the garment a flirty vibe.

Nikki’s matching bottoms had a high cut that elongated her shapely thighs. The front of the garment dipped down in a wide V to expose the model’s flat lower midsection. In the caption of her post, Nikki commented on her “long torso,” which she was stretching out by posing with her head resting on her left hand. This pose also accentuated her chiseled abs.

Nikki accessorized her swimsuit with a glittering gold station necklace. She was wearing two black cord bracelets and a gold charm bracelet on her right wrist, while a spiral hair tie and a smartwatch with a polka-dot band adorned her left wrist.

Nikki’s thick blond waves were pulled up in a loose ponytail. The model had left a few locks of her hair free to tumble down the left side of her face. She appeared to be fresh-faced, and her golden skin looked flawless.

For her second photo, Nikki had turned her body so that her right elbow was resting on the ground. This pose highlighted her hourglass curves, and it provided a better view of her face. The model used her new canopy patio bed as the backdrop of her mirror selfies.

In her caption, Nikki vented her frustration over her latest spray tan experience. She revealed that the tan came off between her cleavage, and its absence was evident in her pictures. However, most of her fans didn’t seem to care about the lighter streak of skin on her chest.

“How do you look this good during a quarantine??? I need answers,” read one response to her post.

“I don’t think there is a more perfect human than you. Well except one that could be genetically engineered lol,” another fan wrote.

“You’re so hot it’s rude,” a third admirer remarked.

