Jeffrey Dean Morgan Announces New TV Series ‘Friday Night In With The Morgans’

Amid TV network shutdowns due to coronavirus, AMC announces new series featuring "Walking Dead' actor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

While the Season 10 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead might have been delayed due to the social distancing rules regarding the current coronavirus pandemic, it hasn’t stopped one of its stars creating their own TV series.

According to Metro, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan in The Walking Dead, is set to star in a new TV series called Friday Night In With The Morgans. The new series appears to have come about as a result of the current lockdown regarding COVID-19.

“Alright, folks. Gonna try something here…. Very much, with your help, going to figure this out as we go,” Morgan posted to his Instagram account.

Along with this, an image of himself with his wife, One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton Morgan, was posted displaying the new TV series title.

Friday Night In With The Morgans will premiere on AMC on April 17 at 10 o.m. It will feature Morgan’s Supernatural co-star, Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles. In addition, The Walking Dead star, Christian Serratos will also feature in the premiere episode. Sarah Wayne Callies (Council of Dads, Unspeakable, Colony, The Walking Dead), Mark Duplass (The League), and Katie Aselton (The League, Legion), have also been announced as future guests.

“The plan is to maybe smile and laugh in a time that has been very hard to smile, much less laugh,” Morgan continued in his Instagram post.

The TV show will also interact with fans, according to Morgan, potentially in the way AMC’s Walking Dead talk show, Talking Dead does. However, with social distancing rules currently in place to stop the spread of coronavirus, all guests and fans will appear remotely.

The Morgans often post details of their farm to Instagram. Called Mischief Farm, the website also details further information about the new series.

“Each half-hour episode of Friday Night In With The Morgans will have a free-flowing, raw feel featuring unfiltered conversation about how we’re all getting through this unprecedented moment, as this charismatic couple connect with friends, neighbors, animals and the broader community of fans.”

The show will also delve into how everyone is dealing with self-isolation and the new social distancing laws regarding the coronavirus. Reaching out via special guests and remote contact with fans, the series will aim to look at life within quarantine as well as helping out communities where possible.

Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, also stated that the network is excited with the new series as production on other TV series came to a halt recently due to COVID-19. Barnett was also excited to see the experimentation of this new series as the same social distancing laws that stopped production on other series has led to a different way of presenting seen in Friday Night In With The Morgans.