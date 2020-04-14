‘RHONY’ Star Leah McSweeney Talks Luann de Lesseps’ ‘Euro-Chill’ Vibe And Dorinda Medley’s Advice

Leah McSweeney it it off with Luann de Lesseps immediately.

Leah McSweeney was completely caught off-guard by how “chill” Luann de Lesseps was during filming on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 in 2019.

While chatting with Us Weekly magazine days ago, via video chat, the newest member of the Bravo reality show opened up about her unexpected friendship with de Lesseps before explaining what drew her toward her co-star and revealing what advice cast mate Dorinda Medley gave her after she joined the series last August.

“I was [surprised I hit it off with Luann],” McSweeney admitted, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

According to McSweeney, she and de Lesseps have a lot in common.

“I adore Luann. She’s just got that Euro chill vibe about her. We vibe in a very deep way, me and her,” McSweeney explained of their relationship.

As fans may have seen over the past two episodes of the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, de Lesseps completed her probation at the start of the season and in the moments that followed, she made it clear that she felt much lighter and was ready to enjoy her new rule-free life, even if that meant getting back to drinking after months of court-ordered sobriety.

As for what advice her other co-star, Medley, gave her at the start of her reality career, McSweeney revealed that Medley encouraged her to showcase more of her business, her Married to the Mob clothing line, on the show. As she explained, she did feature her business on the show, but not as much as Medley may have thought was appropriate.

“Dorinda was like, ‘Why aren’t you pushing your brand more?'” she recalled.

According to McSweeney, she’s had her clothing brand for 15 years and when it comes to her business, that will continue on, regardless of whether she’s on the show or not.

McSweeney then admitted that during filming on The Real Housewives of New York City, she once completely disrobed before getting “a few of the other girls” to do the same. While the magazine did question McSweeney about which co-stars she was referring to, McSweeney said fans would have to watch and see who it was.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, McSweeney also revealed during her interview with Us Weekly magazine that she found her co-stars to be like a sisterhood before noting that she felt supported by them throughout her first season of The Real Housewives of New York City.