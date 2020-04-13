Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Oiled-Up Figure In Skimpy Glitter Bikini

Isabella Buscemi fired off another sizzling shot to her Instagram feed on the afternoon of April 13, flaunting her bombshell figure by the pool. The model stunned in a skimpy string bikini that did nothing but favors for her hourglass frame.

The steamy photo appeared to be a throwback with the model hanging out poolside at the SLS Baha Mar. She shared with fans that she would love to be in the Bahamas right now, seeming to reference the social distancing orders that have been put into place following the COVID-19 pandemic. The image itself captured the model on a large pool lounger with a white and yellow striped towel draped behind her back. A few others appeared to be basking in the sun as each of the surrounding chairs were claimed with purse or towels.

Buscemi, who recently slayed in a gold bikini, laid on her back, arching it slightly off of the chair. The top of her swimsuit boasted the traditional triangle cut but didn’t do its job of covering the model’s chest as cleavage came pouring out of the middle and bottom. Its body was constructed of glittery gold fabric, securing around her back with a halterneck tie.

Her bottoms were even more revealing, sitting high on her hipbones with shimmery string. The sexy cut drew attention to Buscemi’s trim tummy that was oiled up with tanning oil. A small glimpse of her muscular legs also appeared in the skin-baring snap with the sun reflecting off her entire figure.

The swimsuit model kept jewelry to a minimum with only a small silver watch on her left wrist. She wore her long, blond highlighted locks tucked behind her back with a few pieces spilling over the edge of the chair. Even though the model looked to be ready for a dip in the pool, she sported a full face of makeup that brought out her enviable features. In addition to defined brows, she rocked winged eyeliner and thick mascara. Her face was perfectly contoured, and Buscemi completed her glam with a bold lipstick.

Even though the update has only been live for a matter of hours, it’s garnered a ton of attention for the blond hottie with over 34,000 likes and 400-plus comments. The overwhelming majority of fans were quick to rave over her flawless bikini body.

“Should be in a published fitness magazine, goddess beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a flame and peach emoji.

“This my most favorite picture I have ever seen!,” a second Instagrammer raved, adding a crown emoji to signify her queen status.

“Perfection is literally your 2nd name I swear,” another admirer wrote.