‘Westworld’ Season 3 Theory: Caleb is Really Serac’s Brother

The latest 'Westworld' theory sees Caleb as actually being Serac's brother, Jean Mi.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers already knew that the latest episode of Westworld would include Engerraund Serac’s (Vincent Cassel) search for an “agitator” or “outlier” that would cause the collapse of Incite Inc. However, as The Wrap points out, the episode could have also revealed a twist that sees Caleb (Aaron Paul) actually being the newly introduced sibling of Serac, Jean Mi (Paul Cooper).

Episode 5 of Westworld Season 3 saw the Serac’s backstory explored, something that was hinted at in Episode 4 as a flashback hinted at an early devastating incident involving this character. Sunday night’s episode explored the incident further and viewers discovered that as a result of it, Serac and his brother developed Rehoboam, a system used to predict outcomes.

During this episode, it was also revealed that while most people’s futures could be easily predicted by Rehoboam, there was a certain group called outliers that were unpredictable and considered a danger to the system itself. Because of this, Serac has put as many outliers she could locate into a special facility designed to keep them out of the system. During the episode, it was certainly hinted at that Caleb was also an outlier.

John P. Johnson / HBO

However, the latest theory also sees Caleb as being Serac’s brother, Jean Mi. While this character was seen in the institution designed to contain outliers, there were a couple of instances that had viewers questioning whether Caleb was actually Jean Mi in a different form.

At points during the episode, certain things were said in reference to Caleb that have indicated that, at the very least, Caleb is not who he seems.

“You think I killed your friend?” Liam Dempsey Jr. (John Gallagher, Jr) said to Caleb at one point.

While the suggestion is that Liam somehow killed Caleb’s friend Francis (Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi), it is also a strange thing for this character to say. The Wrap suggests that it could also prove that Caleb’s memories are not his own.

Then, later in the episode, Liam expands on the fact that Caleb might not be exactly who he thinks he is by declaring, “You don’t even know who you are.”

This statement eventually triggers a flashback for Caleb that sees him contained in a room that looks somewhat similar in color scheme to that place where Jean Mi was seen to be held.

The theory that sees Caleb actually being Jean Mi then suggests that Caleb could be a reconditioned version of Serac’s brother, one that should be able to fit into the Rehoboam system and no longer having it identify him as an outlier. Changing an outlier’s face also fits into this theory by suggesting that a person’s true identity was a potential means to remind them of who they once were.

Enough hints were dropped during the episode that Caleb was demanding to know who Liam thought he was. However, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) did not answer. This means that viewers will have to continue watching in order to find out more.