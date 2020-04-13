‘The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Reveals Final Couple & Winner Scoop

Monday night, a new spinoff from The Bachelor franchise premieres. ABC will air a short six-episode season of the musician-focused Listen to Your Heart series and viewers are curious to see how this comes together. The show was taped a couple of months ago and is often the case, spoiler king Reality Steve gathered some key tidbits about how things end.

An early press release from ABC laid the groundwork for this spinoff. The cast is comprised of people entirely new to the franchise, but familiar faces will be incorporated in various roles along the way. The contestants will be challenged to perform a variety of songs individually and in pairs and they will have date opportunities pop up as well.

The network teases that the cast will all live together and all of the dates will be connected to music in some way. As people pair up, they’ll work on furthering their romance as others fall by the wayside. Eventually, just one couple will be left standing.

Reality Steve broke down spoilers for Listen to Your Heart back in February after filming wrapped. He usually shares The Bachelor and its related shows into great detail, but in this case, he focused on a few basics and some finale tidbits.

Reality Steve’s spoilers details that the final two couples are Trevor Holmes and Jamie Gabrielle along with Chris Watson and Bri Stauss. Each pair was challenged to sing two final songs while they performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee, and then a winning couple was chosen.

These two pairs performed in front of a panel of five judges. Spoilers indicate that this crew was made up of Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe from The Bachelorette along with Jewel, Taye Diggs, and Rita Wilson.

After singing Ed Sheeran’s “Give Me Love” and the Adele version of “To Make You Feel My Love,” Bri and Chris were chosen as the winners.

Apparently, Chris and Bri expressed their love for one another before those final performances, and it seems they were the only couple to reach that level of commitment. Not only did they win the Listen to Your Heart competition, they left filming as a romantic couple.

As for Jamie and Trevor, they also planned to continue their relationship after filming. Reality Steve had his doubts that they would last long though.

The spoiler guru noted that Trevor was on American Idol a while back and added that he had heard a lot of rumors about how this particular contestant is in his everyday life. Just before Monday night’s premiere, Reality Steve shared via Twitter that Trevor broke up with Jamie, so they are already done as a couple.

Will The Bachelor fans get hooked on this spinoff? Will Chris and Bri last as a couple? Peter Weber’s season ended with a bit of a thud, and Clare Crawley’s run as The Bachelorette is currently on hold. Given that, people may be game to give Listen to Your Heart a try and see how things go.