Jessica Nigri Exposes Pert Derriere In Revealing Easter-Themed Bunny Costume

The cosplay model sizzled in her risque costume.

On Sunday, April 12, cosplay model Jessica Nigri celebrated Easter by sharing a series of suggestive snaps with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photos show the digital influencer wearing a revealing bunny costume. The ensemble featured a pastel lingerie set adorned with artificial flowers and a pair of lace, thigh-high stockings. She finished off the sexy look with a floral crown, a bunny ear headband, a white fluffy tail, and light pink heels. The risque outfit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience.

The social media sensation styled her platinum blond wig in loose curls and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. Jessica applied what appears to be blush on the tip of her nose. She also sported winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and white freckles. In addition, the model wore bright green contact lenses.

In the first image, the 30-year-old stood in front of sheer white drapes. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. Jessica placed one of her hands on her hips and looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open. For the following photo, she kneeled on the ground, surrounded by plastic Easter eggs, large fake carrots, and floral decorations. White outdoor furniture can also be seen in the background. Both of the photos have been edited to include her personal logo.

In the caption, the expert cosplayer made reference to the fact that she had previously uploaded a different Easter-themed photo set. She also noted that fans can look forward to similar photo shoots in the near future. In addition, she revealed that she handmade most of the ensemble, with the exception of the bunny ears which were manufactured by the accessory brand, Little Luxies.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 130,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Oh my goodness beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“Super beautiful, I love the costume so much,” added a different devotee.

“It’s all so cuuute [sic]! I love how you did your makeup too!!” said another follower, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“That’s a beautiful bunny,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.