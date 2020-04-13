Court Documents Suggest That Mossimo Giannulli Tried To Silence Olivia Jade’s High School Counselor

Olivia Jade's high school counselor Philip Petrone figured out that Rick Singer was feeding the University of Southern California false information.

New court documents show that Olivia Jade Giannulli’s high school counselor Philip Petrone figured out that there was something misleading going on with the Giannulli family, Rick Singer, and the University of Southern California. When Petrone questioned it, Mossimo Giannulli was not happy and met with him personally in an apparent attempt to silence him, according to Refinery 29.

Singer, the admitted ringleader of the college admissions scheme, presented Olivia to the University of Southern California as a crew recruit despite the fact that she had never participated in the sport. He even allegedly sent staged photos to the university, showing Olivia posed on a rowing machine. Petrone realized what was going on and feared that the University of Southern California was receiving false information.

A memo from 2018 describes the interaction that Petrone had with Giannulli after he had raised concerns about the lack of his daughter’s rowing experience. Giannulli reportedly visited Marymount High School in Los Angeles, where Olivia attended school, and demanded answers from Petrone. He accused Petrone of trying to prevent Olivia from getting into the university.

The conversation that Giannulli was so angry about was one that the counselor had with a representative from the University of Southern California. Petrone told the rep that he had no knowledge of Olivia being an athlete, according to Page Six.

“I told [the rep] I had no knowledge of involvement in crew and based on what I knew of her video blogging schedule, highly doubted she was involved in crew,” Petrone later informed investigations.

Petrone said that when Giannulli visited him at the school he asked him if he “had any idea who [his daughter] was and what she had going for her.”

His statement was likely in reference to Olivia’s budding career as a YouTuber which lead to partnerships with big name brands. Petrone already knew of Olivia’s online presence.

“I told him I was well aware of her YouTube channel and video blogs regarding style, make-up, and fashion,” Petrone said.

Petrone reminded Giannulli that he had even written a very positive recommendation letter for Olivia, complimenting her by calling her “a guru in her field with a bright future.”

Nevertheless, he said Giannulli wanted more from him. He told Petrone to contact the University of Southern California and tell them that Olivia was an athlete. Petrone agreed, despite the fact that he knew this information to be false.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mossimo Giannulli and his wife actress Lori Loughlin faces a multitude of charges not only for trying to present their daughters falsely as crew recruits but for allegedly using bribery to get them into college.