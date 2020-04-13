Alexis Skyy Sizzles In Low-Plunging Sequined Dress: ‘It’s The Legs For Me’

Alexis Skyy struck another sexy pose on Instagram, giving her 4 million fans a sweet little treat. The gorgeous new shot showed the model clad in a plunging dress that dipped low into her chest and boasted a tiny body, accentuating her killer stems as well.

The photo saw the model sitting on a plush brown couch with a shag rug at her feet. A furry pillow sat behind her back, giving her some support while she rested one foot on the ground, crossing the other over it. The Love & Hip Hop star did not tag her exact location, but she appeared to be in a living room while the photo seemed to have some sort of vintage filter on it. In the caption, the model cheekily added that “it’s the legs” for her.

She planted her derriere on the far end of the couch, stretching her legs far out in front of her. The beauty gave an alluring stare into the camera, leaving little to the imagination in terms of clothing. Her low-cut dress made it seem like she was ready for a night out on the town with sequins adorned throughout its entire body. The center of the garment dipped all the way down to her navel — much to the delight of her fans. Skyy showed off ample cleavage as well as a part of her trim tummy. Her sleeves were the only loose piece, sitting baggy on her trim arms.

The bottom of her dress was just as scandalous, hitting on Skyy’s upper thigh and flaunting her strong stems. She added a pair of expensive black heels to the outfit, which had the YSL logo running vertically down the front. The strappy sandals also allowed for the 25-year-old’s crisp pedicure to show.

The model, who recently sizzled in a skimpy pink tank and pajama shorts, added some glitz to her look with a sparkly gold watch on her wrist. She wore her part in the middle, styling her thick tresses with a layer of curls. They cascaded over her shoulder and down to the center of her arm. Of course, the sultry look would not be complete without a stunning application of makeup that included fierce eyeliner, mascara, and a dab of blush.

The photo has attracted a lot of attention from fans, earning Skyy more than 16,000 likes and 200-plus comments in a few short minutes.

“You are so so cute and beautiful in this picture you are looking so Fabulous in this beautiful picture,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful legs,” another Instagrammer simply pointed out.

“I would take a bullet for you,” a third added with the addition of a few flame emoji.