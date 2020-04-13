‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nikki Attempts A Truce

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, April 14 tease that Adam and Chelsea continue plotting their domination of Genoa City business while Nikki attempts to broker a truce between Victor and Victoria. Plus, Billy and Lily try to make an interesting new hire.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) plot, according to SheKnows Soaps. She crows because Adam has taken over as CEO at Newman Enterprises. Chelsea remains certain that Adam will be there long-term because she believes the power structure at the family company has changed at long last. Of course, Chelsea fails to realize that Adam is dealing with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). He rarely finds himself outmatched, and both Adam and Chelsea should recognize that something is very wrong with their scheme since Adam gave in without a fight. Victor is hiding something, and it could be incredibly damaging to Adam. However, for now, he and Chelsea continue to make plans for their domination of the Genoa City business world.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) work to progress as partners. She has an exciting new employee she’d like to hire too — Amanda (Mishael Morgan). After all, Chancellor Media has contracts and other things that need to be looked over by a legal team, and Amanda is a lawyer who supposedly needs work. Of course, Devon (Bryton James) already asked her to work for New Hope, so it seems that Amanda is in high demand. She might be able to get quite a high salary if she continues fielding all the offers coming to her right now.

Billy doesn’t seem overly worried about working with Amanda despite their somewhat tense situation at the moment. They were friends, and even though it didn’t end up going any further, Billy still seems to feel a connection with her. Plus, it looks like Amanda might also feel something despite her recent date with Nate (Sean Dominic).

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tries to broker peace. She desperately wants Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to work things out with Victor. However, Victoria remains furious that her father gave into Adam’s demands to her detriment. Victoria feels that her brother will severely damage her professional reputation, and she cannot understand why Victor sacrificed her over whatever it is that Adam is using to blackmail him.

Instead, Victoria is planning her own revenge against Adam, and even though Nikki feels confident that Victor is keeping a secret, Victoria cannot be bothered to care. She’s too busy trying to save her reputation, and since Victor isn’t letting his family in on his big secret, then she’s moving forward on her own.