Gerald Glenn Dead, Evangelical Pastor Dies From Coronavirus Weeks After Holding Packed Church Service

Evangelical pastor Gerald Glenn has died from coronavirus (COVID-19), according to TMZ. This has come a mere three weeks after he headed packed church services. At the time, Glenn vowed that he would continue to flout social distancing laws until he was “in jail or the hospital.”

A pastor of the New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Richmond, Virginia, his church announced his death on Easter Sunday. This came one week after the announcement that he had contracted COVID-19.

According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, Church elder Bryan Nevers addressed the congregation via a virtual connection and informed his parishioners of Glenn’s death. A statement was also published on the church’s Facebook page.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, the Founder, and Pastor of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church on Saturday, April 11, 2020, @ 9:00 p.m.”

Glenn’s wife, Mother Marcietia Glenn, has also contracted COVID-19. As yet, the status of her health remains relatively unknown, although church members continue to pray for the family.

Glenn infamously said during the announcement that he had contracted COVID-19 that “God is larger than this dreaded virus” during a March 22 service, according to WTVR. The pastor also stated that he was proud of being “controversial” in relation to his stance on keeping his church open in the middle of the pandemic and when people were being instructed to maintain distance in order to help stop the spread of the virus. In addition, he insisted that his line of work should be considered “essential.”

Glenn’s daughter, Mar-Gerie Crawley, also recently spoke to WTVR about her parent’s condition, stating that with her father’s existing health issues, the family did not immediately suspect coronavirus as the reason behind the pastor’s fever.

“He has diverticulitis, so it’s not uncommon for him to get fevers or you know virus or sinus infection,” Crawley said after her father’s announcement that he had contracted the virus.

The March 22 service occurred one day before the state declared gatherings of more than 10 people were banned. At the time, the pastor insisted the gathering was to help those who were scared by the current pandemic news. However, Glenn’s daughter has since stated that people should adhere to these new rules.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have been several instances of churches refusing to close their doors in response to the social distancing rules now in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. While some of these services were held in states that did not, at the time, have mandatory social distancing laws in place, others directly flouted the law and some religious leaders have been arrested as a result.