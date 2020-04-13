Carrie Underwood Flaunts Her Toned Legs In Floral Leggings And Rocks Pigtails

Carrie also showed off her strong arms in a tight tank top.

Carrie Underwood rocked a few pieces from her own line of athletic apparel during a sweat session at home, and she also sported a cute hairstyle.

Carrie kicked off the week by sharing some Monday motivation with her 9.6 million Instagram followers. The 37-year-old fitness enthusiast uploaded a set of two stunning snapshots to her account, and they showed off the results of all her hard work in the gym. Her first photo was a close-up shot that showed “The Champion” singer from the waist up, and it revealed that she was letting her natural beauty shine by going makeup-free. Her picture captured her flawless glowing skin, sparkling eyes, and full pink lips.

Carrie jazzed up her casual workout look a bit by wearing her long blond locks in braided pigtails. She expertly hid any dark root growth by parting her hair on the side instead of down the center.

Carrie had her braids pushed back behind her shoulders so that they didn’t cover up part of the inspirational message on her shirt. She was rocking a tight purple tank top that read, “You have to believe in yourself.” She was pointing at the words as she flashed her dazzling smile at the camera.

Carrie’s first photo gave her followers a good look at her strong bicep muscles, but the focus of her second snapshot was her legs. She was covering up her upper body with a baggy white T-shirt that featured a knotted side tie. The top of her purple tank top was peeking out underneath it. Neither shirt was very long, which ensured that fans could see the high waistband of her skintight capri leggings.

Carrie’s athletic bottoms were white with an etched floral print in pink and purple. They also featured mesh panels on the calves. In the caption of her post, the musician revealed that they were from her Calia by Carrie Underwood athletic wear line.

Carrie’s leggings showed off her toned, shapely legs and her pert posterior. She didn’t reveal what workout she was doing when she snapped her photos, but both of them were taken inside her home gym.

Carrie’s look was a big hit with her Instagram followers, who pressed the “like” button on her post over 128,000 times in the span of a few hours.

“I love that combination,” read one response to her photos.

“Those leggings!! I need them!” another fan wrote.

“You look super cute even working out,” a third admirer remarked.

While she practices social distancing at home, Carrie has been spending a lot of her free time working out. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has also encouraged her fans to stay active while they’re cooped up indoors instead of binge-eating and watching Netflix.