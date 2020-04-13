Rosanna Arkle Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Sexy Green Swimsuit

Blond bombshell Rosanna Arkle tantalized her 5.2 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, in which she rocked a sexy one-shoulder swimsuit in a stunning green hue.

Rosanna didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snap was taken, but she was kneeling in an expanse of white sand with leaves sprinkled throughout. She posed in the shade of a stunning tree, although rays of sunlight came through the leaves, illuminating her sun-kissed skin.

The swimsuit Rosanna rocked was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. One thick strap stretched over Rosanna’s sculpted shoulder, and the other side dipped low, exposing a serious amount of cleavage.

Though the front of the swimsuit covered her toned stomach and chest, the sides were a high-cut style that stretched far above her hips. The style accentuated her slim waist while also elongating her legs for a stunning look.

Rosanna’s long blond locks were pulled back into a low ponytail, with a few strands hanging out to frame her flawless face. Her ponytail appeared to be secured with a thin green ribbon that matched her swimsuit.

Rosanna followed up the initial snap with a second picture, in a slightly different pose. She untied her hair from the ponytail, allowing her blond tresses to tumble down her back. She spread her legs even wider from her position in the sand, accentuating her voluptuous figure more as she arched her back slightly. Her curves looked incredible in the smoking hot swimsuit, and she flashed a smile at the camera that showed off her stunning grin.

Her makeup was natural yet stunning, with long lashes and bold brows framing her gorgeous eyes and a soft peach shade on her lips.

Rosanna’s followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 9,200 likes within just 25 minutes, including a like from Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore. It also received 231 comments from her eager fans.

“Love the swimsuit,” one fan said, following up the comment with a string of green heart emoji.

“Absolutely beautiful and stunning,” another fan said.

“Your smile is very cute and natural,” one follower commented, loving Rosanna’s expression in the second snap.

“Glowing Beauty,” another fan said.

