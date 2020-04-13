Mya Goes Topless Under Blazer To Promote New Single

Mya took to Instagram to announce that she has new music on the way. The R&B diva revealed the title of her new single and also shared an incredible photo she took to promote the song.

The “Case of the Ex” hitmaker stunned in a black blazer jacket. She buttoned up the item of clothing but went topless underneath the garment for the occasion. Mya displayed her decolletage area which she accessorized with a thick necklace. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted skintight pants that had a white strip going down the side and black heels with small white spots all over. The “Take Me There” songstress put on a red hat and sported her hair tied up. Mya applied a black lip and a coat of nail polish of the same color.

She was photographed sitting down on a black and white chair. Mya sat on the edge of the seat and parted her legs. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and rested one arm beside her and the other in front. The “Lady Marmalade” chart-topper pushed her left leg forward and placed her right leg behind her.

Mya revealed in a separate Instagram post that her new single is a part two to her 2018 single “You Got Me.” The singer launched her career 22 years ago and expressed that this song is for her 90s R&B lovers.

The track will be released next week on Monday, April 20. The song is available to pre-order, pre-save, and preview via iTunes, Amazon, Apple Music, Google Play, and Spotify.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Love this look! Beautiful and classy! Takes me back to #myloveislikewhoa! Still one of my all time favorite songs,” one user wrote.

“The first one is my favorite songs but now you doing part two, let me get my asthma pump,” another devotee shared.

“Omggg Mya!! I JUST got my edges back after you snatched them with the last song!!! Can’t wait!!” remarked a third fan.

“HAT IS SO FIRE…MYA U ARE SO FINE!!” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

The “My Love Is Like… Wo” entertainer is no stranger to impressing her social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mya was recently on tour in the U.K. and Ireland.

For her London performance, she wowed in a green skintight bodysuit with loose-fitted long sleeves. Mya accessorized herself with a hat that matched her ensemble, large black-framed sunglasses, and a thin black leather belt that had two small leather bags attached to each side.