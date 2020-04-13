Peter Weber Responds To Criticism From ‘The Bachelor’ Fan Regarding His Social Distancing

The Bachelor star Peter Weber is addressing some criticism he has received about how he is handling the concept of social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The topic came up on Monday as Peter was answering questions via his Instagram page. When asked why it seems he hasn’t been practicing the recommended isolation strategies amid the coronavirus pandemic, he didn’t hesitate to share his perspective.

Over the past few weeks, fans have noticed that Peter has been hanging out primarily in Chicago, Illinois. He’s been with Dustin Kendrick, whom he got to know last year on The Bachelorette, along with Kelley Flanagan, a contestant from his season.

Apparently, Peter has still been working a bit during this time period too. As E! Online details, it seems to be this back-and-forth that has some fans of The Bachelor questioning him.

On Monday afternoon, Peter answered questions from fans via his Instagram Stories as he was flying as a passenger on a plane. He said that he was on his way back to Chicago with this particular flight. By the end of his string of video clips, he was back with Kelley at her place and they were chowing down on some food from Buffalo Wild Wings.

“why r u not listening to the doctors and r hanging out with people and flying,” asked one of Peter’s social media followers during his session of answering questions.

“Air service is considered an essential service so I still have to work. I’m quarantined with @kelleyflanagan and @dustinkendrick in Chi-town when I’m not working!” Peter replied.

Peter has previously noted that he has chosen not to stay at home in California with his parents right now, as he worries he could put them at risk of getting sick due to their ages.

The Bachelor star was seen in TikTok videos that synced with ones Kelley and Dustin were doing shortly after the trio had been spotted hanging out together in Chicago. He has said that he is quarantining with Kelley and Dustin, but now it seems that he’s been in-and-out of Chicago to fly as well.

Peter’s decision to base himself in Chicago at Kelley’s apartment has generated a fair amount of buzz among fans of the show. It was just a month ago that his season finale aired.

During that jaw-dropping finale, it was revealed he’d broken off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and seemingly reunited with Madison Prewett. Just two days later, Peter and Madison revealed they had ended that relationship already.

There has been plenty of speculation about the connection between Peter and Kelley, but they seem to mostly be playing coy for now.

Is Peter doing as much as he should be in terms of social distancing right now? The Bachelor fans seemingly aren’t necessarily convinced. Despite that, it looks as if he’s satisfied that the strategies he’s following are sufficient as he combines work commitments with doing some social distancing with Kelley at her place in Chicago.