Kenya Moore Says She & Marc Daly Are Making Their Relationship Work Despite Still Living Separately

Kenya Moore recently gave her fans an update on where she and husband Marc Daly are in their marriage since separating last year.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been transparent throughout Season 12 about her issues with her husband of two years. Viewers of the show have been watching as Moore has dealt with her separation from Daly, which took place back in September 2019. However, she shared with Andy Cohen that things are much better between the couple today.

While appearing remotely on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, April 12, Moore confirmed they are making positive strides and have been able to communicate with each other better over the past few weeks. The couple’s newfound happiness is currently taking place virtually, as Moore is in Atlanta and Daly is in New York. Moore told Cohen that Daly is still in the city to focus on his restaurant, SoCo, per People.

“We’re not together being quarantined because when everything happened, he was in New York,” Moore explained to Cohen. “And now he’s just trying to keep his restaurant alive, and feeding people at the hospital, and doing his own deliveries and stuff like that.”

Moore added that while they aren’t physically together, their new dynamic has been great for their marriage. She shared how not only are she and Daly getting along now, but their relationship is more positive than their first few months of marriage. She said the two haven’t had any “arguments, no real fights or disagreements,” over the past few months. The RHOA star also admitted her husband is turning back into the person she met and fell in love with back in 2017.

Although Daly is making an effort, Moore was still asked if the work he is seemingly doing on improving himself is enough for her. The former beauty queen has claimed in the past that she was willing to do what it takes to make her marriage survive. She offered similar sentiments to Cohen and admitted she still wants to continue being Mrs. Daly.

“I think when you’re married you have to try everything to stay together,” Moore explained. “If you exhaust everything, then you’ll have your answer at the end of the day. So right now, yeah, if he’s going to be a changed person, yes. If he’s going to be the Marc that you’ve seen [this season], no.”

Throughout the season, Daly had expressed his frustrations in his marriage to Moore. Following an explosive event, in which he shared he despised having his marriage portrayed on RHOA, Daly prepared a statement that he was separating from Moore without her knowledge. Moore also told her friends and cast members on the show that Daly was having inappropriate conversations with another woman, whom Daly was reportedly seeing before the couple met.

Moore and Daly married in a private ceremony in June 2017. They then welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn, the following year.