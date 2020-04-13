Niece Waidhofer Lifts Up Shirt & Wears Unbuttoned, Figure-Hugging Jeans In Latest Instagram Update

The model left little to the imagination in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, April 13, American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded a suggestive snap for her 1.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing picture, taken in Houston, Texas, shows the digital influencer striking a seductive pose in what appears to be a living room. She flaunted her fantastic physique in a white knotted t-shirt and a pair of matching unbuttoned, distressed jeans. Niece also wore a pink baseball cap backwards. She kept the casual look relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The Instagram star kneeled with her legs spread on a gray couch in front of windows with closed blinds. She leaned to the left and rested one of her arms on the back of the sofa. Niece gazed directly into the camera, as she lifted up her shirt, showing off her ample cleavage and toned midsection.

For the photo, the 29-year-old wore her long locks in a slightly tousled style and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and voluminous lashes. The striking application also featured sculpted eyebrows and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation listed both the advantages and disadvantages of wearing white jeans. She noted that while the pants make her fair complexion appear tanner, they have been stained possibly “beyond repair.”

Fans seemed to adore the post as it soon amassed over 45,000 likes. Many of Niece’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are the best model I have ever seen,” wrote a fan.

“Hottest BABE on [Instagram]!!!” said a different devotee, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“You look great in white,” remarked another commenter.

“Fabulous!! Looking great!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Niece engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showcasing her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded a video, in which she sported a revealing lingerie set and a black bunny mask. That post has been liked over 88,000 times since it was shared.