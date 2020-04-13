Blac Chyna Rocks A Bright Red Wig & A Skintight Bodysuit

Blac Chyna dazzled her 16.6 million Instagram followers with one of her latest posts, opting to sport a sleek red wig and a brown velour jumpsuit.

The model and mother of two held her phone out in the photo, taking a picture-within-a picture as she posed for a selfie. Her other arm curled around her side, her hand clutching her hip. She appeared to be in her home, and tall bamboo plants were pictured in the background.

Chyna angled her body to the side so that the emphasis was on all of her voluptuous curves. The tight bodysuit boasted a mock turtleneck, and a zipper that started at her midriff and went all the way up to her collar, with Chyna opting to keep the whole ensemble zipped to the top. The long-sleeved Fashion Nova outfit amplified Chyna’s buxom bust and hourglass figure.

Chyna’s wig was a cherry-red bob, which featured a full bang across her forehead that covered her eyebrows and reached her lashes. The ends of her hair were blunt and touched her shoulders. Her tresses were pin-straight and added a bright pop of color to the neutral ensemble.

Chyna wore a swipe of black liner across her lids, her feathery lashes curling upwards dramatically. She wore a red eyeshadow under her lower lashes, which complimented the color of her hair. Her cheeks were contoured and brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her pout was filled in with a peachy gloss.

Her nails were lacquered with a black-and-white design.

At the time of this writing, the photo reached more than 29,000 likes and close to 300 comments.

In the comments section of the post, Chyna’s fans praised her new look.

Some complimented her velour suit.

“I like that outfit. Something different,” complimented one follower.

Others loved her wig.

“This short red everything though,” said a second fan, adding a flame, heart-eye, and heart emoji.

Others still loved the entire thing put together.

“This Look Is Everything,” echoed a third social media user.

“Girl u slay,” wrote a fourth follower.

As The Inquisitr readers and Blac Chyna fans know, the Fashion Nova brand ambassador often shares the latest looks from the brand, which are often sultry and seductive in nature and show off Chyna’s best assets.

One of her most recent photos featured Chyna wearing a tiny top that showed off her ample cleavage and a hint of underboob. She paired the blouse with cheetah-print pants that showcased her derriere.