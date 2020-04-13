Demi Rose Poses With Two Adorable Dogs In Just An Oversized T-Shirt

British bombshell Demi Rose shared a peek into her regular life with her 13.8 million Instagram followers in her latest Instagram post, in which she posed alongside two dogs while rocking a casual ensemble. Demi included the geotag of London, England, U.K. on her post, and the photos seemed to have been captured at home.

Demi was curled up on a cozy-looking beige couch, with a white pillow featuring a geometric gold print to her right, and a purple pillow to her left. She was joined on the couch by two adorable dogs, both rocking collars and enjoying the time with Demi.

While Demi often tantalizes her followers with revealing ensembles that showcase her cleavage and curves, the outfit she wore in her latest post covered up her curves. She rocked an oversized white t-shirt with some graphics printed on the chest. The crew-neck t-shirt hid her insane cleavage, and the shirt itself had a loose fit, skimming over her curves rather than clinging to them and showcasing her hourglass physique.

However, Demi still managed to make the look sexy by wearing what appeared to be no bottoms with the shirt, or at least no bottoms that were visible beyond the hem of the oversized t-shirt. Her curvaceous thighs and calves were on full display, and she had bare feet up on the couch as she smiled at the camera.

Demi’s long brunette locks were pulled up in a high ponytail atop her head, with her tresses cascading down in curls. She had bold brows that framed her eyes, long lashes, and a dose of blush that gave her a sweet natural glow.

Demi also included a second snap in which she was snuggling with the two adorable dogs in the same position, gazing down at one of the dogs rather than at the camera.

Her followers absolutely loved the update starring some of her four-legged friends, and the post racked up over 104,600 likes within just one hour. It also received 1,054 comments from her fans within the same time span.

“Who does your makeup when in quarantine?” one fan asked, loving Demi’s beauty look.

“I love you Demi. You inspire me to be the best version of myself,” another follower added.

“Gorgeous babe,” one fan said, followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“This is so cute,” another added.

Demi loves to flaunt her curves in swimwear, and often selects barely-there bikinis to highlight her ample assets. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared a snap in which she posed in an orange bikini that left little to the imagination. She stretched out in bed on her stomach, showing off her incredible rear in the thong bikini bottoms.