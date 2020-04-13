White House Says Donald Trump ‘Is Not Firing’ Anthony Fauci: ‘The Media Chatter Is Ridiculous’

Donald Trump recently retweeted a user who called on him to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top coronavirus expert. Although rumors continue to swirl around the allegedly tense relationship between the pair, the White House pushed back against such theories on Monday and claimed that Trump has no plans to fire the doctor, Breitbart reported.

“This media chatter is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement that was posted to social media.

According to Gidley, Trump’s tweet was a clear attempt to expose the media’s alleged efforts to “push a falsehood” relating to his decision to implement a travel ban on China.

“It was Democrats and the media who ignored coronavirus choosing to focus on impeachment instead, and when they finally did comment on the virus it was to attack President Trump for taking the bold decisive action to save American lives by cutting off travel from China and from Europe.”

Gidley ended his statement by claiming that Fauci continues to be a “trusted adviser” to Trump.

As reported by The Guardian, Trump’s tweet followed Fauci’s interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. During the appearance, Tapper asked Fauci if the earlier implementation of social distancing would have saved lives. In response, Fauci said that “obviously” the country’s death toll from coronavirus would be different if social distancing was implemented earlier.

“But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then,” he said.

Fauci’s comment sparked many media headlines, and some suggested that he was attacking the president.

DR. FAUCI on CNN: "You could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously no one is going to deny that … But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back [in February]." pic.twitter.com/KpUDCrkS64 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 12, 2020

Despite the White House’s claim that Fauci is safe, The Guardian reported that Trump has privately expressed frustration with Fauci, who has continued to advocate for social distancing and advised against reopening the economy early. However, they aren’t always on the opposite side of COVID-19 arguments. As reported by CNN, Fauci suggested to Tapper that some portions of the U.S. economy could “probably” begin in May, which is a tentative date of reopening that is allegedly being discussed among White House officials.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently praised Fauci’s aid in the coronavirus crisis and claimed that Americans “trust him.” He also pushed back on the suggestion that Trump would fire him.

“As crazy as things get in this world, I can’t imagine that would ever happen,” Cuomo said.

Fauci has also received praise from members of Barack Obama‘s administration, who leaned on him during the swine flu pandemic.