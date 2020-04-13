Gwen Singer Goes Scantily Clad In See-Through Floral Bra & A Pair Of Daisy Dukes

Gwen Singer let it all hang out in an Easter inspired ensemble, which she posted to Instagram on Sunday. The model sizzled in the holiday-themed snap while announcing a special giveaway for her fans.

In the NSFW photo, Gwen slayed in a see-through bra with white trim and floral accents. The garment allowed fans to peek at her bare chest underneath, and boasted thin straps that put her toned arms and shoulders on full display. She added to the ensemble with a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes that clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips while showing off her lean legs.

She opted to accessorize the look with a pair of pink and white bunny ears on her head, as well as some gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Gwen sat on her knees on a white fur rug. She had a wicker basket placed in the crook of her arm as she ran her fingers through her hair. In her other hand she held a package of colorful Easter eggs while giving a sultry stare into the camera.

The second shot featured her sitting on the floor with the basket in front of her as she looked away from the lens with a shy smile on her face.

Gwen had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in flirty curls that fell down her back and around her shoulders. She also stunned in a full face of bombshell makeup for the snaps.

The application included long mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows and light-colored eye shadow. She added dramatic blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes to give her face an illuminated glow. The application was completed with a dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the steamy upload. The photo has accumulated more than 33,000 likes since it went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section with nearly 600 messages.

“Ur so beautiful Gwen!!!! Love u,” one follower stated.

“This is the best Easter picture I’ve ever seen,” another wrote.

“No one can wear shorts as well as you,” a third comment read.

“Best Easter Bunny yet,” a fourth social media user declared.

