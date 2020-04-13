Christian McCaffrey Reportedly Signs Richest Running Back Contract In NFL History

Christian McCaffrey is going to be the highest-paid running back in the history of the NFL assuming recent reports are true. The Carolina Panthers star is said to have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension with his team that will see him earn $16 million a year.

ESPN‘s Adam Schefter was among the first to report on the deal and Darin Gantt of ProFootballTalk confirmed the report regarding McCaffrey’s extension. Not only doesn’t it make the runningback the highest-paid player at his position, but it clears that hurdle by a wide margin. The honor of holding the richest running back contract in NFL history had belonged to Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys.

He signed his brand new contract before the 2019 season. That deal has him earning $14.5 million per year.

When he was reached about the new contract, McCaffrey made it clear he was ecstatic to get the deal done.

“I’m so excited to continue my career in Carolina. I want to thank Mr. Tepper, Marty Hurney, and Coach Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help along the way. And to Panthers fans, keep pounding!”

Schefter pointed out the deal will keep McCaffrey on the Panthers through the 2025 season but doesn’t come close to buying out potential productive seasons. At the moment, he’s eligible to become a free agent again at the age of 29.

While some might question giving a player on what is seen as a rebuilding team that kind of money, analysts and even McCaffrey’s coaches have pointed out he’s a different type of player at the position. He’s the only player to have rushed for 2,500 yards or more and caught passes for 2,500 yards or more over his first three seasons in the league, ever.

He’s also only getting better as his career goes on. Last year the Panthers’ star had a career year carrying the ball as he went for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught a career-high 116 receptions for 1,005 yards and another four touchdowns. 2019 marked the second straight season he rushed for more than 1,000 yards while also catching more than 100 passes.

His new head coach certainly seems to understand the unique value McCaffrey brings to Carolina. Gantt reported Matt Rhule talked about his versatility just last week. Rhule said to label his star player as just a tailback was disrespectful because he’s more of a tailback-slash-wideout. He also pointed out that McCaffrey could be a return man if the team needed it.

Christian McCaffrey’s extension is the second big contract the Carolina Panthers have handed out on offense. The move follows the team signing its new quarterback for the foreseeable future in Teddy Bridgewater.