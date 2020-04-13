‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Victoria Schemes

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday reveals that Victoria gives Alyssa a dose of the truth about Adam while Victor gives Adam a warning. Plus, Nate and Amanda have a night on the town while Nick and Phyllis stay in and make life plans.

At The Grand Phoenix Hotel, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) introduced herself to Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico). Then, Victoria warned Alyssa that Adam (Mark Grossman) had lied to her. She revealed that Adam had no intention of publishing Alyssa’s expose, and instead, he blackmailed Victor (Eric Braeden) and took over Newman Enterprises. Alyssa was stunned, and she let Victoriia know that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) was also part of the deception. In the end, Victoria warned Alyssa not to call out Adam just yet because she had a plan to bring down her youngest brother.

Meanwhile, in Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) suite, she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) once again talked about their relationship. He wondered why she changed her mind, and Phyllis noted that she felt the physical stuff clouded their judgment, but Nick disagreed. She said they’d hurt each other enough to last their whole lifetimes, and she cannot stand to be hurt again. However, Nick informed her that he is all in, and even though it was scary, Phyllis agreed. Then they enjoyed some adult time together in the shower. Afterward, Nick ignored a text from Victor, and he told Phyllis that his life is better with her in it.

At Newman Enterprises, Adam asked Victor to participate in a toast, but The Mustache declined. Victor tried to show Adam what things needed to be attended to immediately, but Adam told his old man that he knew how to do the job. Victor noted that he built Newman Enterprises from the ground up while Adam has a reputation for destroying things. Adam had ideas for how he wanted Victor to announce that he’d taken over as CEO of the family company, and then he wondered how Nick took the news. Victor admitted that he hadn’t told Nick yet. In the end, Victor told Adam to enjoy the time he had sitting in the head office at the company, and Adam declared that Victor doesn’t know him at all.

At Society, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) enjoyed their first date. Billy (Jason Thompson) walked in and saw them, and he turned around and left. Nate and Amanda each shared a bit of their pasts, and they flirted with each other. Before the evening ended, they shared a sweet kiss.

Finally, at Chancellor Media, Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) discussed the company’s fiction platform, and she got irritated by Billy looking over her shoulder. After some bickering, Lily and Billy agreed to capitalize on their strengths, and they each appreciated that plan.