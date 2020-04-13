Ellie O’Donnell Tugs Down Her Pants To Show Off Her Barely-There Black Bathing Suit

Ellie O’Donnell served up a sexy look for a recent Instagram post. She showed off some skin while telling her fans not to worry about her.

In the sexy snapshot, Ellie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a pair of form-fitting black sweatpants that clung tightly to her curvy hips. She also wore a skimpy black bathing suit that spotlighted her toned arms and shoulders, massive cleavage, flat tummy, and tiny waist.

Ellie posed with her hip pushed to the side and her thumb hooked into the waistband of her pants, which she tugged down to expose even more skin and reveal the daring cut of her bathing suit. Her other hand held her phone as she snapped the selfie.

She wore a serious expression on her face as she accessorized the comfy look with a gold watch on her wrist and matching rings on her fingers. She also added dangling earrings and a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Ellie had her golden locks parted down the center and pulled back into a bun at the base of her head. She left her bangs loose, but tucked the strands behind her ears.

She also rocked a glowing makeup look, which consisted of defined brows and smoky eye shadow. She complemented her sun kissed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the application with light pink gloss to her full lips.

Ellie’s over 1.1 million followers flocked to the post to show their love. The photo has garnered more than 26,00 likes since its upload. Fans also went wild for the snap in the comments section, leaving over 250 remarks about the pic.

“Always so Gorgeous Ellie,” one follower wrote.

“Oh yeah, love your outfit and love your attitude,” another stated.

“Our planet is thankful for it because you made our lives happier than I ever dreamed…Thanks…keep strong, beautiful and healthy, you are precious,” a third social media user commented.

“You can do good or bad all by yourself and make it look awesome,” a fourth person gushed.

Ellie appears to have no qualms about flaunting her hourglass figure all over social media. She’s often seen exposing some skin in revealing ensembles such as racy tops and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ellie recently dropped the jaws of her fans when she rocked a plunging yellow dress that hugged all of her enviable curves. To date, that shot has raked in more than 37,000 likes and over 380 comments.