Suzy Cortez Gets On All Fours In Skimpy String Bikini

Suzy Cortez surprised fans on Monday with another steamy Instagram shot that showed her clad in a skimpy string bikini. The April 13 upload did a great job of showcasing the model’s incredibly fit body that she has worked hard to achieve.

The sizzling snapshot captured Cortez striking a seductive pose on the beach. She sprawled out on the ground, resting her elbows and knees on the sand, which appeared to be wet and smooth, aside from the spot where she had run her elbows through. A blurred out body of water was behind her, ensuring she was the center of attention.

Cortez faced her backside to the camera, arching her back and looking over her shoulder with an alluring stare. Her bikini top boasted the traditional triangle cut with a halterneck that tied behind her tanned shoulders. The garment tied tightly in the middle of her back, while the tiny cups allowed for a small amount of sideboob to show. The model — who recently went without pants while wearing chocolate all over her lower half — wore a bright yellow bikini with a brown circular pattern that complemented her dark complexion.

Her bottoms were even more revealing. The thong back tucked so far into her booty that the fabric wasn’t even visible. The string sides sat snugly on either side of her hip, while her trim abs and tiny waist were very much on display. The piece did nothing but favors for her muscular body, highlighting her toned derrière and legs as well.

Cortez styled her beautiful dark locks in tight pigtail braids that cascaded over her shoulders. She added a gorgeous application of makeup that accentuated her allover glow. Her brows were defined and she coated her lashes with a few thick layers of mascara, while a line of blush and highlighter drew attention to her beautiful cheekbones. She rounded off the look with a light pink lipstick.

In the post’s caption, she urged her followers to join the “fans only” section of her website.

Fans have showered the sexy shot with plenty of praise so far, clicking the “like” button over 2,800 times and adding dozens of comments in just moments.

“The striking beautiful curves her beauty is exótic,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame and heart emoji to their comment.

“Very hot, my love,” a second admirer wrote, with a few flames as well.

“LUSCIOUS LATINA,” added a third social media user, ensuring their all-caps comment would draw attention to their message.