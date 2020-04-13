Summer Lynn Hart Puts Her Pert Booty On Full Display In New Instagram Photo

Summer Lynn Hart isn’t leaving much to the imagination on the latest snapshot she posted to Instagram. The 23-year-old flashed a generous amount of skin in the steamy snap uploaded today. In the new post, she rocked a flirty two-piece that showed off her body and booty.

In the new addition to her feed, Summer was seen inside her home, clad in her skimpy bikini. In the photo, she was photographed from her upper thighs up, posing with her toned backside facing the camera, making her round derrière the main focus of the shot. She looked over her shoulder with a serious look on her face. A warm filter was used on the snapshot, which made her skin look slightly tanned.

Summer sported a beige bikini set from an unknown brand. While the front side of her swimwear was not shown in the pic, it seemed like she wore a halter-style bikini top with straps hanging over her neck and smaller straps wrapped around her back. She wore a matching thong that clung to her slender hips, seemingly boasting high leg cuts that helped accentuate her thighs.

The Bang Energy model kept her long, blond hair down in a center part with its straight locks hanging over her back. She sported a fresh makeup look consisting of groomed brows, black mascara, warm-toned eyeshadow, a light dusting of blush, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, Summer shared with her 1 million followers that by wearing the sexy bathing suit, she “pretended” she was at a “tropical” place. Although some fans were curious about where her swimsuit was from, she didn’t disclose any information about it.

The latest share garnered more than 19,700 likes and over 300 comments in just an hour of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Many of her social media admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments, telling her how beautiful she looked, while others raved about her assets. Some fans couldn’t find the right words to express their thoughts. Instead, they dropped a trail of emoji.

“Are we meant to just keep scrolling? Because my whole day has just changed with this photo. Thank you, Summer,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“You are looking stunning, and I like the over-the-shoulder look,” gushed another admirer, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“It’s been an absolute worth following such a stunning and hot girl like you. This is the best thing I saw all day,” wrote a third social media follower.

“Flawless,” added the fourth one.