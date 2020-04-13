Johnny Galecki Posts First-Ever Family Photo, Old-Timey Shot Features Girlfriend, Son Avery & A Bouzouki

The 'Big Bang Theory' alum poses with a bird and a Greek string instrument for a unique family photoshoot.

Johnny Galecki posted his very first photo with his longtime love and their son, four months after their child’s birth. The Big Bang Theory alum, who welcomed his first child, Avery Stryker Galecki, with his girlfriend Alaina Meyer in December 2019, posted a Happy Easter message and a thank you to all who are sacrificing for others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a new post to Instagram, Galecki and his adorable family appear in an old-style photo. The actor and musician wears a dapper vest and a tie as he poses with a bouzouki and a bird on his shoulder for the unique family portrait.

Meyer is stunning in a long, flowy dress and has her hair pulled up into a loose bun as she holds the couple’s four-month-old son. The new mom is carefully holding baby Avery so his face can not be seen by the camera as she stands shoulder-to-shoulder with her man while a lit candle glows nearby. The baby boy is wearing an easter outfit and white socks.

In the caption to the filtered photo, Galecki wished his 3.1 million Instagram followers a Happy Easter from his family. He also expressed gratitude to all who are serving others during the global health pandemic. Galecki wrote that he has “so much love” for the medical community, delivery drivers, and all who are helping to keep others safe during this difficult time.

In comments to Galecki’s post, fans reacted to the breathtaking family photo and the star’s sweet family.

“Happy Easter I love you Prince Johnny and Princess Alaina the best beautiful family forever,” one fan wrote.

“Happy Easter Johnny and family,” another wrote.

While the holiday photo marks Galecki’s first post featuring his son since the couple’s birth announcement in December, Meyer has been known to share some shots of the sweet little boy, although she never shows his face in the photos. The proud mom also posted a series of three black-and-white photos from the old-time photoshoot to share with her followers.

In Meyer’s pics, baby Avery’s face is carefully covered by white Instagram hearts, but a too-cute cotton bunny tail on the back of his outfit can be seen more clearly.

“Omg the bunny butt,” one follower wrote in the comments.

“These are precious pictures of you 3,” another wrote. ” I hope you all had a Happy and blessed Easter.”

Galecki and Meyer have been very private since the birth of their son. They rarely share updates on their baby’s milestones, so the new photos are a great gift for fans who can now see how big he’s getting.