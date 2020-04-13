Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Rocks Neon Green Bikini And Fake Tattoo In New Photo

Ariana James took to her Instagram page on Sunday, April 12, to post a snapshot of herself showing off her fit body in a tiny bikini and a fake tattoo.

The photo captured the Colombian fitness model on what looked to be a balcony as she faced the camera. James had her legs shoulder-width apart, showcasing her strong quads.

James rocked a two-piece bathing suit in neon green. The bikini top featured spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. Its triangles were small, putting her cleavage on display. Silver rings at the bottoms of the strings added a cute detail to the suit.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that tied on the sides. They featured the same silver ring details that connected the straps to the main part of the bottoms. James didn’t share where her swimsuit was from.

James also sported a large black tattoo on her upper stomach. The fake tat featured an intricate flower on her sternum and boasted a series of dangling chains made of dots that covered a large portion of her abs. In her caption, she said that she applied it while bored during the COVID-19 quarantine, and she asked her followers if she should get it done permanently.

In under a day of being posted, the photo racked up more than 167,000 likes and upwards of 5,700 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions about the tattoo. The top comments suggested most of her fans were against her getting it permanently, though many did like it.

“It looks so good on you! I love it,” one user wrote, following the message with several heart-eyed face emoji.

“Don’t mark you [sic] skin! It looks great as is,” opined another fan.

“It would look good, but you’re perfect the way you are hahaha. It would cover up your six pack,” a third user chimed in, including an exasperated face emoji at the end of the comment.

“Yesssss!!! Any tattoo would look good on you,” added another one.

James appears to be into neon colors as of late. As The Inquisitr previously wrote, James recently shared another snapshot that showed her in a neon green two-piece with accents in neon pink and pastel purple. Her top featured thin pink straps that tied behind her neck and a purple one that went around her back. The bottoms featured a thong back that bared her booty and exposed a small tattoo she had on her right glute.