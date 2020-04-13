Casey Costelloe Flaunts Her Bronzed Skin In A Skimpy Bikini For Latest Instagram Share

Casey Costelloe rocked another revealing bathing suit look for her latest Instagram pic on Monday morning. She showed off her modeling skills while revealing her thoughts on how important memories are in the caption of the snap.

Casey looked incredible in a stunning gray and green bikini. The top boasted thin spaghetti straps that gave fans a peek at her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms hugged her curvy hips tightly while showcasing her tiny waist, flat tummy, and killer abs. Her lean legs can also be seen in the snap. She accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings.

Casey sat on her knees in a wheat field for the photo. She arched her back as one hand rested behind her for balance and the other was lifted to run her fingers through her hair. She closed her eyes and tilted her head towards the sky.

Her glistening tanned skin stole the show as she bathed in the golden light from the sun. In the background, a clear blue sky can be seen.

Casey’s long, blond hair was pushed back behind her head and styled in voluminous waves that cascaded down her back. She also rocked a sexy makeup look for the shot. The application included smoky eye shadow, and thick lashes. She added black eyeliner and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her eyes.

Her illuminated skin was complemented with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the glam look with nude lips.

Casey’s 802,000-plus followers fell in love with the breathtaking photo, clicking the like button more than 5,700 times within the first seven hours after it was shared to her account. Admirers also raved about her beauty in over 170 comments.

“You’re a masterpiece!” one follower declared.

“I dream to know you in real life,” stated another.

“Skin colour [sic] magnificent,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wowww u are absolutely stunning hot Casey such absolute babeee stay safe beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Although Casey has been known to rock gorgeous dresses, skintight workout gear, and tiny tops, she is most often photographed in barely-there bathing suits for her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently delighted her followers when she sported a hot pink bikini while posing on the beach during a sunny day. That post has pulled in more than 11,000 likes and over 380 comments to date.