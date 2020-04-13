‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Defends Husband Bill After The Plastic Surgeon Brought Home A Coronavirus Test

Jennifer Aydin tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Jennifer Aydin was forced to defend her husband, plastic surgeon Bill Aydin, on Instagram this week after he brought her home a test kit amid the ongoing coronavirus spread.

According to an April 12 report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and mother of five took to her Instagram page on Saturday to response to a number of questions from her fans and followers, many of whom have been wondering why he is still working.

After confirming days prior that she had tested positive for COVID-19 after convincing Bill to bring her home a test, Jennifer explained that her husband is doing essential work and “saving lives” amid the coronavirus pandemic. As she explained, Bill doesn’t only perform cosmetic procedures. Instead, he also performs complex reconstructive surgeries for his patients.

In a video Jennifer shared with her post, Bill was seen explaining to a camera that he was traveling to the hospital to perform emergency surgery on a patient who attempted suicide. In the caption she shared on her Instagram page with the clip, Jennifer said that life has continued to happen for many before noting that Bill has not been locked down at their home due to her positive diagnosis.

“Doctors who are working on the front lines and working in hospitals with COVID-19 patients are continuing to work,” she explained to her online audience. “They are medical professionals and they know how to take proper precautions.”

Jennifer then pointed out that the home she and Bill share in New Jersey is massive. So, when it comes to the space between the plastic surgeon and his sick wife, there is plenty. In fact, Jennifer revealed that Bill has actually been staying in his own wing of their home, or in their property’s guest house.

“That’s not bragging- that’s facts,” she wrote. “My baby is saving lives. And I’m very proud of him.”

While Jennifer was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, she has been feeling better in the days since she shared the news with her Instagram followers.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jennifer first confirmed her COVID-19 diagnosis online on April 8. At the time, Jennifer explained that she had been sick for 10 days with symptoms including fatigue, sweating, and chills. She also revealed that it had been extremely difficult for her to be staying away from her children.

“I’m taking my vitamins and drinking hot liquids. We’ll all get through this,” she shared.