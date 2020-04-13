Jacqueline Cruz Dead, Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Jacqueline Cruz has died, the Minnesota Timberwolves confirmed via Twitter. The mother of Wolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

According to The Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Jacqueline had been placed in a medically induced coma just days after being admitted to the hospital after experiencing symptoms of the disease that were not improving at home.

Jacqueline Cruz Reportedly Battled COVID-19 For Nearly A Month

According to KMSP-TV, Jacqueline Cruz had been suffering from coronavirus-related symptoms for nearly a month before she passed away on Monday, April 13.

On March 25, Karl-Anthony took to Instagram to share the story of his family’s battle with the coronavirus, emploring his followers and fans to protect themselves and to take the virus seriously. In the video, he addressed fans directly for almost six minutes, sharing that his father, Karl Towns Sr., had also been admitted to the hospital, but had been released and told to quarantine at home.

“We all assumed my mom had COVID-19 due to just the symptoms she was exhibiting. And she was deteriorating daily. And the day that she was feeling great, we talked and she felt she turned a corner, I felt that she was turning the corner, I knew there were more days to come, but I felt that we were heading in the right direction,” Karl-Anthony explained.

Shortly thereafter, the Towns family was told that doctors that Jacqueline would have to put on a ventilator as her “lungs were getting worse.” Karl-Anthony was with his mother up until the moment she was placed in the medically induced coma.