Lindsay Brewer Grabs Coffee In A Sexy Black Crop Top & A Skimpy Khaki Miniskirt

Lindsay Brewer rocked a eye-catching outfit in a recent Instagram update. The race car driver told her fans in the caption of the throwback photo that she was missing her daily coffee runs amid the coronavirus stay at home order.

In the stunning snap, Lindsay looked smoking hot in a black crop top. The shirt featured hooks down the front, long sleeves, and a low cut neckline to flaunt her ample bust, flat tummy, and rock hard abs.

She added a khaki-colored miniskirt to the outfit, which wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and put her long, lean legs on full display. She accessorized the look with a black handbag slung over her shoulder and a dainty gold chain and pendant around her neck.

Lindsay stood in front of a coffee shop in the snap. She posed with one arm to her side and the other lifted up as she held a drink in her hand. She placed one leg forward and wore a bright smile on her face while giving a flirty stare into the camera.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that engulfed her shoulders. She also rocked a natural makeup look. The application included thick, mascara-covered lashes, black eyeliner, and defined brows.

She gave her tanned skin a warm glow with pink blush on her cheekbones and highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the look with light pink gloss on her lips.

Lindsay’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to show the photo some love. The post has raked in more than 65,000 likes since it was published to her feed. Fans also went wild for the snap in the comments section, leaving nearly 750 messages for her to read.

“Absolutely gorgeous and stunning hun,” one follower stated.

“You are very attractive,” another wrote.

“I’ve looked at this photo half a dozen times and my only response is an audible exhale. I didn’t think anyone could be THIS perfect looking,” a third social media user gushed.

“I Swear u make me smile every time u post,” a fourth person said.

Lindsay has become known for showing off her fit physique in tiny tops, skimpy bikinis, and stunning dresses online.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she got the pulses of her fans racing earlier this month when she posed in a skintight crop top and a pair of tight jeans while showing off her love for vintage cars. That post has earned more than 71,000 likes and over 700 comments to date.